In the Stars: Horoscopes for the week of April 10, 2020

Aries: Happy Aries Season! Social distancing is killing your need to party right now! Be careful not to drive your roommates nuts with your excessive energy. Take yourself out for a walk or run to let it out.
Taurus: This quarantine means that you have been snacking and sleeping away! Also, working on any creatives projects on the side.
Gemini: You can’t go out anymore, which disappoints you. This social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t keep in touch with friends! Start a google hangout party.
Cancer: Social distancing means you no longer have to come up with an excuse to not go out! Spend your quarantine like you would any other weekend— cozy, binge-watching, and with lots of snacks.
Leo: You feel like you’ve gotten some of your spark back and are ready to go back out there. Don’t rush anything and let your fire grow more.
Virgo: A sense of relief came with this quarantine because there’s no pressure to be productive all of the time. Use this time to relax and give yourself a break.
Libra: You’ve been trying to make the most out of this quarantine by catching up with old friends. You want to make plans but can’t yet and that’s okay.
Scorpio: This quarantine hasn’t affected much of your social life. Make sure to not let paranoia take place for too long.
Sagittarius: This quarantine has you looking at plane tickets right now. Don’t travel right now but certainly, plan trips for the future.
Capricorn: This quarantine doesn’t mean you’ve been any less productive. You made yourself a schedule and have been sticking to it.
Aquarius: Quarantine means that you can stay in your room all day and read. Also, no one can tell you to go out anymore which is a nice feeling.
Pisces: With your mutable nature, quarantine have you loving your bed one minute and then hating it the next because you can’t see your friends.