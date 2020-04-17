In the Seams: Upcycling brings creativity to quarantine

In the fashion world, transforming your clothing into something new has always been a great way to change up your style and can make for a great hobby. This is known as DIY-ing your clothes — a trend that’s recently made every social media user into a new artist. This trend is a great way to keep yourself occupied during this period of quarantine due to COVID-19.

Doing things like tie-dying your clothes, painting on them or bleaching them are just a few of the many ways in which you can DIY your clothes. Not only is it fun to do, but it is an easy way to upcycle old clothing, turning it into something brand new. This is especially true for influencers on both TikTok and YouTube.

Popular YouTube influencers Alisha Marie and Lauren Riihimaki have been showing their ways recently in which they like to change up their closet, turning old pieces into something trendy. In Marie’s video, she did a DIY challenge with her friends to see who could come up with the best tie dye sweatshirt. Lauren’s video focused more on specific TikTok style trends that you can DIY.

Tie-dying clothes is something I’m sure we’ve all done as kids, but did you ever think this fad would come back in style? This trend is not only done to T-shirts but also to sweatshirts and sweatpants as well.

The best way to keep your tie-dye outfits trendy is to stick to pastel colors like blue and pink. Influencers on TikTok, like Addison Rae, have been seen wearing both a tie dye tank top and sweatpants to make for a cute two piece set. Influencers have been DIY-ing their clothes like this in order to keep their content new and to stay in trend.

Painting on clothing is also another way to change up an outfit to make it more fun and unique. On TikTok, this has been done by taking an old pair of jeans and painting on the back pockets. Things like flowers, moons and clouds are just a few of the many things that have been painted on the back of jeans. This is a creative way to bring out your inner artistic skills and represent them through the clothing you wear. Bleaching jeans has become a popular project as well. A way to do this is to bleach only half of the jeans, making only one pant leg light washed. This style of jean is super fun to do and is another great way to upcycle any old pair of jeans you may have. All of these DIY’s are a great way to stay busy, while still being in trend and to have fun during this time of quarantine.

