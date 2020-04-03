In the Seams: Quarantine fits that are both comfy and protective

Cardinal Points l Isabella Friedman

As we isolate ourselves in our homes and practice social distancing, things like medical face masks and rubber gloves have become a new trend to fashion. Not only are medical face masks used as a barrier and tool preventing the spread of COVID-19, they have now become the most popular accessory in the United States. Many celebrities and social media influencers, like Kim Kardashian, have been posting about them to not only show the trend, but to emphasize the importance of wearing them anytime you are in public. Because we are all housebound with nothing to do, wearing your favorite fit may not be ideal. Here are three different favorite pieces of mine that anyone can wear to stay comfy during isolation:

Sweat pants: Sweat pants provide the comfort and coziness I’m looking for when staying home all day. A favorite pair of mine that I wear are drawstring joggers from Forever 21. These sweatpants are super comfy and fit great. Its jogger style allows for just the right amount of bagginess with elastic cuffing at the bottom. They can be found in many colors and are priced at $20. Matching sets: Matching sets are perfect for lazy days because they require no effort to put together. My favorite matching set to wear is a Stassie cropped sweatshirt and jogger set from Garage clothing. I own this set in a pink tie-dye color. It is a very wearable piece, especially during isolation. The sweatshirt is cropped at just the right length and the joggers paired with it help to transform this look into a trendy one. Crewnecks: Crewnecks are another common item of clothing. My favorite crewneck sweater is from Walmart that I purchased for less than $10. It’s the softest crew neck that I own. Paired with drawstring joggers, I’m always feeling very comfortable while in my own home.

Email Marisa Latinville at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com

