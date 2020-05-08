In the Seams: Must-haves make magic in wardrobe

Despite the fact that most of us have probably changed our wardrobe from jeans and

skirts to sweatpants and pajamas during coronavirus quarantine, having a few wardrobe essentials are always a must have. Even though we don’t know how long New York will be quarantined, buying a few staple pieces online for your closet comes in handy when preparing yourself for the days when quarantine is over. Having these few essential items in your closet are great pieces for starting off any look for the transition to summer.

Crop tops, whether they are just a basic white or black, are an essential in anyone’s closet. Basics like these can be found almost anywhere, like the popular retail stores Forever 21 and Garage Clothing for $10 to $15. Basic crops tops are considered to be a staple piece because you’re able to create so many different looks with them.

One way to style it is with a pair of black high-waisted leggings, a flannel and sneakers — a great day-time casual look. For a more dressed up look, wearing a crop top with a maxi skirt and some wedges can create the perfect outfit for a summer night out.

Lately, a trendy style of jeans has been high-waisted mom jeans. These jeans are

substantial for those who like the look of a more loose fitting jean, while still giving you the tight waist-look of regular skinny jeans.

High-waisted jeans are another staple piece because of how versatile they are. Great quality jeans can be found at stores like American Eagle and Urban Outfitters usually sold for $50 to $60. They can be dressed up with a nice blouse and a pair of heels, or dressed casually with a t-shirt and sneakers.

Adding some fun accessories to your wardrobe is perfect for achieving that trendy, everyday look. Accessories like sunglasses and a belt can transform any look into an admirable one. Some spring popular styles of belts include a plastic belt, rhinestone belt and chain belt. These types of belts can be found on the popular online retail store Shein.

Some trendy styles of sunglasses include round-lens, flat-top and flat-lens sunglasses, also found on Shein. Fun accessoires can really glam up any outfit, whether it be a casual day-time or night-time look.

Having these few staple pieces in your closet is not only great for building looks off of, but also can be paired for a chic and stylish look.