In the Seams: Making homemade facemasks

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the demand for face masks increases. Many countries like the United States and China are stockpiling these masks to use as a barrier from the virus. Finding one in stores may be difficult, but there is an alternative to this issue. There are ways to make your own face masks rather than using the hospital mandated ones, as those are recommended to be left for healthcare workers only.

Making a No-Sew Mask

The supplies needed to make your own face masks are some that you probably already have sitting in your home.

What You Need: one coffee filter, one bandana and two rubber bands

Step 1: Cut off the bottom portion of a folded coffee filter, making sure to keep the top part handy.

Step 2: Take your bandana, fold it in half lengthwise and put the coffee filter in the center of the bandana, this is where your mouth will go.

Step 3: Fold the bandana over the coffee filter.

Step 4: Place the rubber bands on each end of the bandana, fold each end of the bandana inward over the rubber bands and this will create a usable face mask.

Sewing a Mask

If you are able to sew, making a hand sewn face mask is just as simple. This is a great way to make one for those who do not have any sewing materials handy. This type of mask can be made with fabrics like old t-shirts, scarves and pillow cases. This is another great alternative to buying masks because you can use any patterned fabric that suits your style, and it’s a great way to be resourceful.

What You Need: some cotton fabric, one string, a needle, thread, one pair of scissors

Step 1: Cut the fabric into a 10” by 6” rectangle, then fold over the edges of the long sides just 1⁄4 of an inch and hem.

Step 2: Fold a double layer of fabric by a 1⁄2 inch along the shorter sides of the fabric and hem that down.

Step 3: Take two pieces of string and thread that through each hem on the shorter sides, this creates the ear loops. Once you have that step completed, adjust the mask to fit comfortably around your face and that will complete your face mask.

Making your own face mask is a substantial way to stay safe during this pandemic and can be a fun project to do during quarantine. This is an essential alternative if you do not have face masks available to wear, and it’s a great way to personalize them to your liking.

