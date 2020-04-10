In the Seams: Camo accessories spice up outfits

Camouflage prints have continued to dominate the runways. Since it started off as a pattern only meant for disguise, camo has become one of the most popular prints that continues to stay in style. This print has been seen on many popular celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande. Whether you are walking the red carpet or styling an everyday outfit, camo print can always be easily incorporated into any look. Here are three ways to style camo into your next outfit:

High-waisted Camo Pants: Ariana Grande has been spotted many times wearing her high-waisted camo pants. Grande has mostly been seen wearing this pant with a basic white crop top and black heels. These pants often look great styled with black heels or boots. Depending on how dressed up you want to look, these pants are versatile and work for any type of occasion. Camo Puffer Jacket: Camo puffer jackets are well-liked by celebrity Kylie Jenner. Jenner has been seen wearing this outfit with a black high neck top and black pants. This type of jacket is great for a cool spring morning. It can spice up any outfit while still being stylish and cute. With a simple t-shirt and jeans, this outfit is perfect for staying comfortable and trendy. Camo Print Accessories: Many camouflage printed accessories have become more relevant in the fashion industry. Adding a camouflage accessory to any outfit is great for those who want to try out the trend but don’t want their whole outfit to be styled around camo print. Things like camo belts, hats and backpacks add the camo aesthetic to any outfit in a subtle way.

