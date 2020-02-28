In the Seams: Accessories make or break outfit

Fashion is referred to as the popular trends individuals can implement into their own aesthetic.It is how you choose to express yourself. These expressions can be made by clothing, footwear, or accessories.

Have you ever experienced that desire of wanting to be “trendy” or follow a certain aesthetic that inspires you, but did not know where to start? Starting small with fashion accessories can help you to become that e-girl, VSCO girl, or girly girl aesthetic you have been wanting to look like.

Adding accessories to an outfit can completely change your look. Here are a few examples of what you can change or add to an outfit to upgrade the look while staying in trend:

Scrunchies!

Scrunchies are the perfect accessory to add to any outfit. They have completely come back in style since their first appearance to the fashion world in the late 1980s. Not only do they come in many different fun colors and styles, scrunchies look great either holding up your ponytail or around your wrist as a cute extra accessory.

Shoelace belts! Shoelace belts have recently become a popular trend on social media. Skaters started doing this for the sole purpose of comfort and better support when they are riding skateboards. Shoelace belts have now blossomed into a fun fashion trend that influencers and fashion bloggers love. The most common way shoelace belts are styled is with a pair of high-waisted mom jeans and a cute crop top.

Hoop earrings! Hoop earrings have been around for a long time but have, in more recent times, become a huge trend for fashion bloggers, influencers and celebrities. This type of earring has made a huge comeback and is great because of the diverse selection to choose from.

Hoop earrings come in all different colors and sizes. Whether you want a glam night out type of look or a bohemian beach day type of look, hoop earrings can transform any outfit.