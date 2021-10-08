In the Cards: Seidman looks to shine in final year

Garrett Collins

SUNY Plattsburgh women’s soccer team currently has a record of 6-2-2 and are 3-1 in the conference. One big part of the team’s success has been midfielder Allison Seidman.

Seidman has been a strong member of this soccer team since her arrival as a freshman in 2018. In that year, she was named SUNYAC rookie of the year and all SUNYAC first team and put in 18 starts for the team. Playing all those minutes and experiencing those moments as just a first year college student has given Seidman a chance to really see and understand the game at a high level.

“Being blessed to be able to start since freshman year has helped me get a better understanding of the game and how different college ball is.” Seidman said. “It’s also helped me grow up in a way and lead the underclassmen.”

Seidman’s quick success on the can be attributed to how self – motivated Seidman is. She challenges herself every day to get better.

“Honestly, I wasn’t the best player all my life, but I worked hard to be the player I am now,” Seidman said. “I didn’t really have much inspiration to look up to, but definitely challenged myself.”

Seidman has always had a love for the game after being put into it by her parents when she was younger.

“My parents put me into soccer like any other little kid, and I loved and stuck with it until now,” she said

During her sophomore year, the whole sports community experienced something that has never happened before in recent memory. A shut down or a break in play due to a pandemic that ravaged the planet. To Seidman, the team has finally returned to competitive play this season, and she feels like they haven’t skipped a beat.

“It feels good to be back playing competitively with the team. It ‘s been awhile, but our love for the game hasn’t changed,” Seidman said. “During COVID we kept in touch through Zoom and group chats mostly. It was difficult, but it doesn’t even feel like COVID separated communication wise.”

Returning to competitive play means traveling to away games and getting to spend time with teammates again. For Seidman, those are where the best memories are created on the team.

“I have so many memories on this team. Away trips, dance-offs, locker room pregame talks and winning games together,” She said

As a senior, Seidman’s time as a Cardinal is starting to come to an end and even with all the accolades for the team that she has earned she still feels like there is something more that she wants to leave the team with when she finally ends her illustrious career as a Cardinal.

“If I can impact this program in any way before I leave it would be helping us win the SUNYAC championship this year,” Seidman said

With the team sitting four games above .500 the final stretch of the season, it has become more and more important that they can win some big conference games in the future as the team looks to go deep in the playoffs this year.