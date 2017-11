Loading ... Loading ...

Plattsburgh State hosted a Halloween variety show to spread domestic violence awareness this past Tuesday. Proceeds from the event went to the Clinton County STOP Domestic Violence program.

The event, sponsored by the Title IX office, Theta Lambda Alpha sorority, Broad Street Commons and the Student Association, showcased performances by Hoop Troop, Dance Corps, Divide By Zero and other organizations.

There were around 120 people in attendance and Violence Prevention Education, and Outreach Coordinator Dinai Robertson was pleased with the event’s turnout.

Robertson also spoke about the importance of spreading awareness of all kinds of interpersonal violence and having an event like this on campus.

“It’s lighthearted, and everyone can get involved,” Robertson said. “You never know who has experienced domestic violence and how it can impact each individual.The campus community has the potential to enact change.”

Along with the performances, there was also a costume contest, open mic and free food such as cotton candy and caramel apples.

Some of the performers had the audience sing along. The crowd sang songs like “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz and “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne.

Amongst all of the fun, it was important to remember the reason for this event. Genie Denton, community educator and volunteer coordinator for STOP Domestic Violence, attended the event and reminded the audience of what the purpose of it was.

“Unfortunately, it’s a very systemic problem that goes way back like thousands of years in our history,” Denton said.

Denton also said it’s important to start informing teens and young adults earlier about the problems of domestic violence.

“The only way to start to break the violence would be to start to change the way people are approaching it,” Denton said. “That’s why you really want to start with young people.”

The Halloween variety show was a way for PSUC students to raise awareness of this problem in October, the Domestic Violence Awareness Month

“It is important to raise awareness because comprehensive education can save lives,” Robertson said. “This awareness can one day end violence. We are hoping that this event will let everyone know they have rights and resources they can get connected to.”

Robertson is hoping that the event showed students that they will have someone to turn to if they ever need help.

“I think that events like this show students that there is a community here,” Robertson said. “There are people they can tap on the shoulder and let know that they need help.”

If a student is in need of help, there are resources available on campus. Or to get in touch with the 24-hour hotline service at STOP Domestic Violence call 518-563-6904.

Email Annika Campbell at fuse@cardinalpointsonline.com