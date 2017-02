Loading ... Loading ...

Casey Garrigan, a junior geology major at PSUC, exhibits an enthusiastic personality, which many of her peers and teachers recognize.

Garrigan is a CA, or community advocate, for first year students residing in Moffitt Hall. Her purpose is to serve as a resource for these students. She is also the president of the Platty Slack slackline club on campus. The club helps individuals find balance while meeting new people with the same interests. As a member of the Activities Coordination Board, which is connected to the Student Association, Garrigan helps plan events on campus. She is also an active member of the Ski and Snowboard club, which she loves to do during her free time. Lastly, she is a chair of teams for Relay for Life, which helps fund breast cancer research.

As a CA, Garrigan acts as a mentor, a source of communication and role model for students. She also helps first year students navigate through the transition of being a high school student to a college student.

As the president of the Platty Slack club, she works with the rest of the board members to create a welcoming and energetic environment for everyone who is involved. They also plan events throughout the year such as Slack Fest and Cans for Slack. The club holds weekly meetings to keep everyone in the club informed about events going on in the club.

As part of the Activities Coordination Board, Garrigan plans campus events. In the fall, the board comes together to plan and organize the President’s Gala and, in the spring, they plan a Spring Carnival, which is run by PSUC campus dining. Her position as a chair of teams for Relay for Life allows her to provide information and help teams with fundraising ideas.

After college, Garrigan plans on moving west to do field work for a non-profit organization. She hopes to bring what she learns back to the classroom and eventually run a teen science camp.

Garrigan first became interested in geology when she took earth science in high school. Garrigan said that her teacher had passion and drive for earth science, and that attitude stuck with Garrigan as well. The intriguing part about her journey is that she came into college wanting to be an adolescent Spanish teacher. She decided to take Geology 101 for her general education program, influencing her shift in studies.

PSUC professor of the Earth and Environmental Science David Franzi recognized Garrigan’s enthusiastic personality. As her professor, he noticed Garrigan’s positive energy and bubbly personality in class. Franzi said that he viewed her as a leader. He said she works well both independently and on a team. In class, he noticed she should be working well in a group, then, all of a sudden, she would take charge and smoothly run everything. One thing Franzi said was about Garrigan’s energy and how it helps her stand out. He said that she always has a pleasant disposition.

Franzi also noticed her drive for geology. He said she is never too shy to ask questions whenever she needs help. He said it’s nice to have a student like Garrigan to slow him down and ask questions about a subject during class. Franzi lastly said, Garrigan is a good student who balances things well.

PSUC junior, Brittany Proscia, is friends with Garrigan and also recognized her enthusiastic personality. Proscia and Garrigan attended the same high school but didn’t speak to each other until their freshmen year at PSUC. The two were living on the same floor when Garrigan walked into Proscia’s room and asked what she was doing and whether she wanted to hang out. The two have been friends ever since. Proscia noted that Garrigan’s ability to talk to anyone serves as a good quality.

“She’s awesome in that way,” Proscia said.

She also said Garrigan is willing to do almost anything and is very exciting. If there’s one thing Proscia has learned from Garrigan, it is to never be afraid to try new things. Garrigan believes you will always do well as long as you try.

“If there’s one word I would use to describe Garrigan, it would be bold, this is because she is down to try new things and have fun,” Proscia said.

Garrigan said being so involved on campus allows her to do so many things. Rather than staying in her dorm all day, she has opportunities to gain knowledge and experience things that she wouldn’t have had the chance to.

Garrigan has made many connections and relationships through her involvement on campus. For someone interested in becoming more involved but doesn’t know where to start, Garrigan said start with one or two things. Put in the effort and know your own limits and how much you can handle.

“It took time for me to gradually become a part of so many things, but I believe it’s worth it,” Garrigan said. “I learned so many things.”

