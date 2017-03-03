Fraternity hosts annual dodgeball tournament

Loading ... Loading ...

Plattsburgh State fraternity Delta Sigma Phi collaborated with Autism Speaks U in its second annual dodgeball tournament. The purpose of this event was to raise awareness on Autism, while raising funds for Autism Speaks.

Autism Speaks U is a program designed to support college students in their awareness, advocacy and fundraising efforts for Autism Speaks, according to Amelia Steves, the Social Media Chair of Autism Speaks U.

“Autism Speaks is dedicated to funding research into the causes, preventions and treatments for Autism. The research funding raises awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorders and advocates for the needs of individuals with Autism,” Steves said.

At least 100 people were in attendance for this event in Memorial Hall on Feb. 28. Many of PSUC’s Greek life organizations joined this dodgeball tournament to indulge in some fun before midterms, as well as help raise awareness. During this event, PSUC students showed a glimpse of their solidarity to come together for a great cause.

Mike Kayigize, president of Delta Sigma Phi, explained that the proceeds of the event are donated to their philanthropy, which is American Red Cross, and Autism Speaks U. American Red Cross is a humanitarian organization.

Mike Kayigize fully supports Autism Speaks U for raising the awareness of Autism on several college campuses. He explained there are still many unanswered questions that Autism still poses, which makes the awareness a necessity.

According to PSUC student Joshua Yorkshire, Delta Sigma Phi’s former Sergeant in Arms has a younger family member who was diagnosed with Autism. The fraternity has emotional ties to this event and feels compelled to participate in any Autism Awareness event on campus.

Autism Speaks U has collaborated with other organizations, such as the Women’s Soccer team, Center for Excellent Children, and Plattsburgh Kickline team. They are currently collaborating with KINKS for light it up blue week.

The events are successful in trying to help raise awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder, in addition to raising donations for the research. All of the donations, including ticket sales earned, goes directly to Autism Speaks, according to Amelia Steves.

The event was successful in raising the awareness, as well as raising donations. Everyone had a great time cheering for their friends or organizations in this dodgeball tournament. This event was $2 to attend and participate, just a small price to pay for a great cause.

Some of PSUC’s organizations that were in attendance included: Chi Phi Fraternity, Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority, Men’s Lacrosse team, Sigma Delta Tau Sorority, Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority, Alpha Phi Fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity and Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. The organizations did a fantastic job filling Memorial Hall with a competitive atmosphere.

After an action-filled evening of dodgeball, two teams remained in the final bout: Men’s Lacrosse team versus Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. A grueling match-up between the two organizations lasted for 20 minutes. Each organization wanted to win the dodgeball tournament desperately, but only one could have won. Men’s Lacrosse team comes out with the victory after playing a little over two hours of dodgeball.

