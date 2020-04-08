Fitness Center hosts virtual classes for students

The Plattsburgh State Fitness Center is working to provide fitness options for students at home

The Fitness center used to provide 38 physical classes, but has shifted to working remotely like the rest of PSU. The virtual classes provided include bootcamp, yoga, core exercise and meditation. Connie Fesette, group exercise director, has been conducting all the classes live on Instagram twice a day for the past two weeks.

Fesette said while everyone is settling in during the global pandemic, it is difficult to plan classes while not knowing the availability of the instructors. She has conducted at least 10 classes per week and is working with instructors to have them take over the virtual classes. She said having the instructor on board will definitely help reduce her workload.

Fesette said the classes provided will be planned weekly and updated daily on the Student Digest.

“We’ll still be transitioning ‘til [social distancing] is over,” Fesette said.

There are limitations when it comes to hosting virtual classes. While Fesette is certified to teach any classes, that is not the case for her instructors, who are certified to teach only certain classes. Fesette also said having to plan the classes assuming students have no equipment limits the options provided.

Conducting class virtually was a new experience for Fesette. She is glad to be able to provide the opportunity and offer the classes to the students.

“The classes are a way to connect with each other while practicing social distancing,” Fesette said.

Fesette even took a webinar on teaching a virtual class to provide a better experience for the students. While she would rather teach in a classroom than record herself, she still wants to provide quality classes to the students. In some of the classes, Fesette asked students to be creative and use a filled water bottle or a soup can as weights.

Fesette also said it can be stressful conducting a virtual class, as not only her students, but everyone, can tune in. She wants the students to take advantage of the classes provided, and take care of their physical and mental health.

Fesette is satisfied with the turnout of classes so far and is hopeful for more students to join. She also said she is not opposed to the idea of collaborating with other fitness centers.

“We want students to be healthy, and fitness is important,” Fesette said. “We welcome any comments and suggestions.”

Email Kai Bing Ang at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com

Join our newsletter! Sign up to receive updates every Friday morning from the Cardinal Points editorial board! From articles, videos and more, the Cardinal Points newsletter will keep you informed on all things Plattsburgh State. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.