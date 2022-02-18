February 18 In The Stars

By Sydney Hakes

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

The balance of high-energy and de-escalation is going to be key this week. Look out. Tip: make a new recipe.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

You’re caught up waiting for the next thing to happen. You haven’t lived in the moment in a while. When you finally get to that next thing, you’re going to regret not appreciating the past more. Tip: wear a scarf this weekend.

GEMINI

May 21 – June 20

You’re juggling too many personas. Focusing on yourself internally will pay off in all aspects of your future. Tip: watch a new movie.

CANCER

June 21 – July 22

Any unexpected and unfortunate events will pass by quickly. It may seem like the end of the world, but what follows will be growth. Tip: pet a cat.

LEO

July 23 – August 22

Big things are happening, huh? Don’t get too caught up in the excitement or you’ll lose track of other responsibilities. Still try and enjoy it though. Tip: double knot your laces this week.

VIRGO

August 23 –

September 22

Don’t get complacent in the mundane. Take a moment right now to remember your goals and aspirations. Tip: buy a new outfit.

LIBRA

September 23 –

October 22

You have a break in the everyday grind coming up. Try and enjoy it instead of thinking about all of your concerns and responsibilities the entire time. Tip: remember to take a lot of pictures.

SCORPIO

October 23 –

November 21

Live and let live. Stop getting so worked up over issues that don’t need an explosive response. You can only control your reaction, not the situation. Tip: make a new recipe this week.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

You’re in a transitional phase. Focus on what will be best for you and not what you think is expected of you. Tip: don’t eat too much ginger this week.

CAPRICORN

December 22 –

January 19

It’s a guessing game on the next steps you want to take regarding relationships, but go with your gut and don’t overthink it. Tip: just send the message.

AQUARIUS

January 20 –

February 18

You have a habit of spiraling between being grounded and having your head in the clouds. Try and find some common ground within yourself. Tip: try a new hobby.

PISCES

February 19 –

March 20

While you might love to live unpredictably, planning in advance could help improve your everyday flow. It might make some people in your life happier too. Tip: call someone you love.