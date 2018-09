Loading ... Loading ...

Eminem’s unannounced album, “Kamikaze”, sold over 400,000 units within the first week of sales, according to Billboard. Although it’s proving to be a successful album, unforeseen events this past week are receiving more attention from social media.

“Kamikaze,” titled after Imperial Japan’s special attack units, relates to Eminem’s persona given that he knows the damage he can cause and isn’t phased by commentators.

“What’s next? ‘Kamikaze 2’? [An] album where you reply to everybody who didn’t like the album that you made?” said Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg.

The rapper is known for sparking controversy. He received backlash from entertainers after the BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Cypher in 2017, where he called out Donald Trump’s policies.

“Kamikaze” responds to entertainers Joe Budden and Charlamagne tha God, and rappers Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler the Creator.

The lyricist has touched our hearts with one or two of his songs, but the intense explicitness is not for everyone. Commentators point out the insensitive use of derogatory terms towards Tyler the Creator’s sexuality.

In 2012 MGK made a comment about having sexual desires towards Hailie, Eminem’s then 16-year-old daughter. So it’s no surprise that over the last six years he has fostered resentment towards MGK. This is the first time the father responds, luring a response from MGK.

Whether the reason for taking six years to respond is because of the increase in upcoming rappers going to court for being involved with a minor, or if he was just fed up with where hip hop is going, the reason remains a mystery.

Eminem uses rhythmic patterns to mock what he considers a lack of creativity. In the song “Not Alike,” Eminem lists unfamiliar words that rhyme using the same rhythm as the Migos’ song “Bad and Boujee.”

However, he references older projects to hold himself accountable like pointing out the failure of his previous album “Revival.” The songs “The Ringer” and “Stepping Stone” address his sobriety and thoughts of relapsing due to the changes in rap culture.

“Kamikaze” is no different from any other album the Detroit rapper has delivered before. Eminem will continue to speak his mind because that’s who he is. He is a storyteller, songs like “Stan,” “Love The Way You Lie,” “Normal,” and “White America,” all paint a picture of what Eminem sees.

