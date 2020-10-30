Editorial: Future looks bleak with Barrett

There is no collection of words that can sum up the tremendous loss of the beloved Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sept. 18. And unfortunately now, we face the loss of her legacy she left in her seat in Congress — it is now covered in ignorance and shame, as Amy Coney Barrett takes her place Oct. 27.

She, a white Republican woman, has shown an inclination in her time as a judge to rule in favor of the rights of Conservatives: the wealth and power hungry supremacists. Since, 2017, over her career as a United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, Barrett has held an extremely conservative voting record in cases touching on discrimination, immigration, abortion, religious freedoms, environmental policy and more.

The United States Senate voted 52–48 to confirm her nomination, after President Trump nominated her Sept. 26. The U.S. government just continues to make bad decisions under the Trump Administration. Somehow, seven days before the election, he managed to leave a horrid mark before he is possibly voted out of office.

And just like that, white supremacy and privilege wins once again.

There aren’t any words to accurately describe the devastation marginalized groups now face. Minorities, LGBTQ+ , women and more have fought for their own human rights for a century now, and just when these groups began to believe that they had the ability to practice them — there will now be no room under Barrett.

President Trump has vowed to appoint justices ready to overrule Roe v. Wade. Barrett also has been critical of Roe v. Wade, stating that she wishes to roll back the framework because it “essentially permits abortion on demand.” Her aim is literally to illegalize any abortion, no matter the situation.

Women’s rights are once again at jeopardy, by a literal woman.

Not only women, but every marginalized group that has fought breathlessly for their voice, that will soon be silenced under her gavel.

As a country, we are in unprecedented times.

And Barrett, is only fueling the fire.

Where does our sense of humanity begin, and when does times of blatant ignorance end?