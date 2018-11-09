Editorial: Don’t forget SA elections

Loading ... Loading ...

Millions of Americans answered the call to vote this past Tuesday for midterm elections, resulting in 49 percent of eligible voters, or 113 million people, showing up to the polls — the highest voter turnout since 1966 according to CBS News.

Voting is a civic right the American people have fought for time and time again in order to maintain true democracy in the United States.

Participating in government gives citizens a direct impact on their country’s present and future issues.

Reminders of the importance of voting are constant and everywhere we turn, but there is still a large percent of people not casting their ballot.

Now that midterm elections are over, it’s important to remember that the national, state and local elections aren’t the only ones that require our attention.

As college students, we have the same right and responsibility to participate both in Plattsburgh State’s campus elections and student government to improve our community.

Student voices are more important than ever, as Plattsburgh State continues to grow and recruit incoming freshmen, who will undoubtedly be affected by the decisions our elected student leaders make.

Last semester, during the forums, protests and reforms surrounding the racist Snapchat incident, student leaders worked with faculty and administrators to make the necessary changes to improve the college climate, especially for minority students.

Electing students who are representative of the student body’s goals, values and overall collective voice should be the goal.

The more students who vote for Student Association positions, the closer we are to achieving consensus between the student body and its government.

So when the SA’s email ballot appears in your inbox on Tuesday, take a moment to improve the college we all decided to become a part of by representing the college’s most valued member — you.