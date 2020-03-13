EDITORIAL: Cardinal Points to move to online-only for remainder of semester

In light of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement to move all SUNY and CUNY classes to “distance-learning” beginning next Thursday in response to the spread of the coronavirus, Cardinal Points will be moving all coverage online for the rest of the semester following today’s issue. Today’s issue will be our last printed issue of spring 2020.

As a student newspaper, we are reliant on student activities, events and engagements that happen on campus and within the campus community of Plattsburgh in order to print a full newspaper. Without those resources and limited students on campus and within our staff, it will be a challenge to fully cover these in the same way.

We will publish all articles about Plattsburgh State online at our website, cardinalpointsonline.com as well as send updates through our weekly newsletter. We will continue to cover campus life and be there for the students who are scared, confused, angry or in disbelief about the current situation.

As you may know, we have four sections: news, sports, opinions and FUSE. The amount of articles in each of these sections may change week-to-week. Some may have a lot, some might not have any at all.

News coverage will consist of active updates regarding PSU’s updates with coronavirus concerns. We are continuing to work on articles that cover policies, how students and departments are affected and any new information that we see as relevant when monitoring the college.

The opinions section will continue to cover politics, current events and reviews from the viewpoints of our staff writers. Coverage about other topics, including the fate of the rest of the semester, will be reflected here by the voices of students.

Sports will continue covering athletics on how the the move to distance learning has affected student-athletes.

Our lifestyle and entertainment section, FUSE, will not continue covering student events and clubs on campus. This is due to the fact that most clubs will not be meeting or hosting events for students if the number of students remaining on campus is unknown.

We encourage all students to stay alert, not anxious, during this confusing time. Our editorial staff is reachable at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com and on all our social media accounts for story tips, questions, corrections and concerns as we continue representing the voices of PSU as best we can without printing a physical newspaper. We’ll be back with more coverage the week after spring break.

