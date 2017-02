Loading ... Loading ...

Mac DeMarco announced that he is about to release an album following his last mini-album, “Another One,” which debuted in 2015. The 26-year-old, ever-relaxed, go-with-the-flow DeMarco has a way with guitar chords and every one of his albums carries a different feeling, whether it be self-destruction, love or coming to grips with growing up.

The album debuts May 5 under the title “This Old Dog” and was written while DeMarco was moving his life from Queens, New York to Los Angeles. In a news release, DeMarco explained his process of writing the album and how it took longer than expected due to adjustments to a new environment.

“But then I realized that moving to a new city, and starting a new life takes time. Usually I just write, record and put it out no problem,” he said. “But this time, I wrote them and they sat.

When that happens, you really get to know the songs. It was a different vibe.”

DeMarco released two songs for preview online titled “My Old Man” and “This Old Dog.” These two songs give only a glimpse into the self-discovering album. “My Old Man” starts with a cool, dotty synthesizer beat, which then makes way for light and catchy guitar chord strums. DeMarco’s voice is light and airy as he sings about a tired and lonely man who he soon realizes is himself.

“Oh no, looks like I’ve seen more of my old man in me,” he sings.

This album preview gives fans a sneak peek to an album about DeMarco’s feelings toward his own life and how it has been progressing since he joined the music industry.

“This Old Dog” takes a slow and loving feel with charming lyrics to accompany. “All you need to know, is this old dog ain’t about to forget all we’ve had and all that’s next. As long as my heart’s beating in my chest, this old dog ain’t about to forget.”

“The majority of this album is acoustic guitar, synthesizer, some drum machine and one song is electric guitar,” DeMarco said in a news release. “So this is a new thing for me.”

This new album will also be accompanied with instrumental versions of 11 out of 13 songs. There is certainly a lot to look forward to from DeMarco in 2017.

