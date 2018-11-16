Criminal lack of sportsmanship

-
Recent Posts
News
- New students elected into 57th SA Senate legislation
November 15, 2018
- Students win first place at research conference
November 15, 2018
- ‘The Hate U Give’ creates conversation
November 15, 2018
- Diversity, unity center seeks name
November 15, 2018
- 'Taste of the North Country' puts local businesses...
November 13, 2018
- New students elected into 57th SA Senate legislation
Amen.
There should be a criminal charge against Platt.
I hope Tenaglia pushes this if the university police don’t.