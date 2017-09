Loading ... Loading ...

The shift from high school to college is where friends can easily drift away from a friendship. While undergoing newfound responsibilities and newfound companions, losing communication with them almost seems inevitable. It’s also hard to deal with when you and your friend are going to school across the country from each other.The shift from high school to college is where friends can easily drift away from a friendship. While undergoing newfound responsibilities and newfound companions, losing communication with them almost seems inevitable.

It’s also hard to deal with when you and your friend are going to school across the country from each other.In a 2013 study published in the Journal of Communication, people in long-distance relationships were more likely to share meaningful thoughts and feelings with their partners than those who were not.“I usually keep in contact through snapchat or I’ll FaceTime my friend at least two times a month,” human development and family relations major and junior Monica Carrasco said. “You have to put in the effort to maintain your friendship because it’s basically another commitment.” According to the Higher Educational Research Institute at UCLA Opens a New Window. Thirty-eight percent of college students attend a school within 50 miles or less, 15 percent within 51 to 100 miles and 37 percent within 101 to 500 miles.“I usually don’t talk to my friends when I’m away from them,” criminal justice major and senior Jacqueline Ferrufino said.

“I sort of have to prioritize who I speak to like family and my best friend whom I speak to maybe twice a week on Snapchat.” According to hercampus.com, it states “start a private Facebook group for your high school friends—this way you’ll be able to exchange messages, chats, photos, videos, and other updates without clogging the newsfeeds of your mutual acquaintances.” “I usually make time to speak to my friends about once a month on the phone or through FaceTime,” criminal justice major and senior Brenda Rufiles said. “We understand that we are both very busy and that we can’t talk on the phone all the time. As long as you both communicate that then the relationship should be fine.” As stated on elitedaily.com, “our high school friends are our first loves.

However, when you go to college, and as you all separate further and further into your own lives, those relationships completely change, and you start having some harsh realizations about the people you once considered your soulmates.” “I keep in contact with my friends back home through social media like snapchat and messenger, psychology major and freshman Sacha Santiago said. “I believe that our relationship after high school is getting better and stronger due to the fact that we are all in college and are far from one another. The distance is a test of our relationship and oddly that is making us closer.” There are many benefits to having friends in college. Samantha Pearl Weller, from theodysseyonline.com, states that “college is not only the place where our true selves and intellectual identities come out — it is the world of opportunities. Friendships in college aren’t just different because there are thousands more people.“My friends and I only talk when major things in our lives happen,” Broadcast Journalism major and junior Itzell Portunodo said. “They are all busy, so we only speak maybe twice a month.”

According to Pewresearch.com, whose database generates a foundation of facts that enriches the public dialogue and supports sound decision-making, stated that “Beyond making new friends, social media is major way that teens and young adults interact with their existing friends. More than nine-in-ten teens (94 percent) say they spend time with friends on social media.” Cari Romm, from nymag.com explains that moving away from a close friend doesn’t mean you stop being close; it just means you have to figure out a new way to do it. “It’s not easy in the same way, but it’s not impossible to preserve what you had, either, if you know how to put in the work,” Romm said.

Email Sasha Delva at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com