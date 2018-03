Loading ... Loading ...

Over 100 million active players each month compete in a team-based multiplayer online battle arena called Summoner’s Rift, filled with fantasy-based and steampunk champions. This game is known as “League of Legends.”

Plattsburgh State’s League of Legends Club formed in 2015. Since its conception, the club has strived to grow its numbers, form a stronger bond and host tournaments.

Former club President Brian Lei joined the club’s small numbers as a freshman two years ago. Since he became a part of the executive board, Lei strived to create a closer community among players.

“We just started growing the club by [making] connections of who we knew played the game,” Lei said.

Current Vice President and ecology major Noah Penagos expressed the specifics of the video game. The goal of the game is to destroy the opposing team’s “nexus,” a structure in the heart of each team’s base. This is protected by defensive structures and opposing players or “summoners.” A new player needs to be able to work and cooperate with other players on the same team.

“You’re going to start out really bad,” Penagos said. “It’s a game of improvement.”

Along with hosting tournaments, the club hosted a series of viewing parties as a type of club bonding event in past years, similar to a Super Bowl style.

“I gathered all the players that watched or played the game,” said Sabin Tandukar. club Treasurer and management information studies and finance major. “We just had pizza and watched [games] together.”

In addition to these viewing parties, the club traveled to nearby colleges like the University of Vermont and Champlain College for day-long events and participated in tournaments against other college students who also play “League of Legends.”

The gaming platform was developed by Riot Games, an American video game developer, publisher and eSports tournament organizer company, in 2009. Although the club is not funded by Riot Games, Tandukar said the company has reached out to their club and others at different universities.

“Our big thing is [trying] to reach out to [Riot Games],” Tandukar said. “They want to promote their game. They do this by talking to individual colleges, and we’re one of them.”

The club has received merchandise such as backpacks, T-shirts and lanyards for club members to use in order to promote the game.

PSUC’s League of Legends Club currently has about 20 members who meet every Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Angell College Center’s Amnesty Room. There are enough players to host tournaments and create teams, but expanding their numbers is always a priority.

This Sunday, the club is hosting another indoor tournament with a $25 grand prize and a $10 second prize in Riot points (RP). RP can be used in the game to purchase new champions and champion skins for players.

Freshman accounting major and secretary Mark Dang joined the club this year. Dang is happy with the new people he’s met through the club and enjoys seeing, “nerds make friends on campus.”

“It’s all fun and games,” Dang said. “That’s how we bond. We used to skip school just to play it.”

One of the major goals of the club is to improve in gameplay as individual players and club members. Members play on the Rift with their club tag, [PSU] or (PSU), attached to their usernames to represent PSUC.

“It’s really just something fun to do,” Penagos said. “It’s all about bonding. It’s not just me improving, it’s the club improving and exchanging ideas.”

The club continues to recruit and find new “summoners” from PSUC interested in quality gameplay and experience.

“I think it’s a great way to make new friends,” Lei said. “We have such a passion for this game. Passion toward something unites all of us.”

