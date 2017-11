Loading ... Loading ...

Never underestimate the power of first impression. Why?

It takes you a while to convince and impress others by your skills and qualities, but it only takes somebody 3-5 seconds to make a whole judgement about you based you how you look.

Yes, I know people should never judge others based on appearance, but this is just something everybody does in life. Therefore, I believe in the power of dressing for success.

When you look good, you feel good. This is never wrong.

At least for me, if I wake up late in the morning and do not have time to get ready, I will feel unproductive for the rest of the day.

Studies done by research psychologist Jeffrey L. Magee have shown that “ continually relaxed dress ultimately leads to relaxed manners, relaxed morals and relaxed productivity.”

Just imagine on a typical morning, you wake up late and have to rush to class with your hair uncombed and in your PJs. Would you feel energetic and productive?

I am definitely not that person because I would feel super groggy.

On campus, it is easy to see the diversity of fashion choices from college students. It varies from sweatpants, T-shirts to athletic wears and more.

Don’t get me wrong. Sweatpants and PJs are my favorite things to wear because it is super comfortable. However, those are things you wear to bed, not to wear to school.

College is the place where people start to train themselves in order to prepare for their future careers. Also, I believe dressing nicely is a way to show respect to the people around you such as your friends and your professors. Plus, you will never know who you are going to meet. What if it is somebody that you want impress?

Your clothing affects how you act and how you feel. Sneakers put you in the mood to exercise. Heels make you feel more dressy and classy. Putting on a nice outfit, you will feel better and more confident about yourself.

I totally believe in the power of fashion. In case you don’t remember this, Blair Waldorf once said, “Fashion is the most powerful art there is. It’s movement, design and architecture all in one. It shows the world who we are and who we’d like to be.”

College is a professional environment, so it is important to portray a good image to your peers and your professors and necessary to give off your best impression in every way possible. Don’t let anything stand in the way to the road to your success.

Looking clean and neat is not that hard. I always pick my outfit the night before, so I don’t have to spend much time on it in the morning. Start to build the habit now and you might thank yourself later.

