The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team staved off Norwich’s late comeback attempt to win its first game of the season 59-52 in Memorial Hall tonight on the back of senior Bella DePasquale’s double-double performance.

The Cardinals (1-0) set the pace early with two back-to-back transition threes from junior guard Christina Testa.

“[Norwich] sure didn’t know what to expect,” associate head coach Ben Sarraf said.

PSUC focused heavily on its offense in the preseason, and it showed in the first quarter against the Cadets (0-1).

The Cards scored 20 points in the first, many of which came in transition.

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, PSUC never trailed, but the game was far from a sure win.

For the second and third quarters, the Cards scored only 11 points in each as Norwich chipped away at PSUC’s lead entering the fourth.

“We got a little complacent,” Cole said. “Instead of having that killer instinct like ‘Let’s bury them,’ we said, ‘Oh, we’re going to win.’”

What Sarraf believes the young team lacked in the game’s final stretch was composure.

“We missed a lot of easy shots,” he said. “The last six minutes of the second quarter is when the wheels came off the bus offensively.”

The Cards shot 3-for-22 from the field during the second quarter, with an 8-minute lapse between the final two field goals of the quarter.

PSUC’s long-range offensive struggles followed into the third quarter. This time, the Cards’ shots were only a few seconds into the shot clock, creating multiple fastbreak opportunities for the Cadets.

DePasquale’s double-double and shooting from deep kept the game in PSUC’s hands. Nine of DePasquale’s 11 points came in the second half, but it was freshman Kayla Doody’s three-pointer that broke the tie 53-50 with 1:51 left in the game.

Doody, alongside fellow freshmen Ly’rell Walker and Kelly Degnan, played significant minutes down the stretch of the close game. Despite some expected nerves in their first game, the freshman have already earned their coaching staff’s confidence, having each played large roles in their respective high school programs.

“They bring a championship-caliber type of attitude to the table,” Sarraf said.

Junior Taylor Durnin’s two free throws with 14 seconds left sealed the game for the Cards.

Junior Frannie Merkel is happy with the team’s win, but recognizes there’s room to grow.

“We have a lot of things to work on,” she said, “but we got the dub, so we should be proud of ourselves, because [this game] showed how far we’ve come from last year.”

Defensive intensity and sticking to the motion offense are keys Merkel, as well as the coaching staff, takes away from tonight’s game.

“We can’t be satisfied with how we just won that game,” Sarraf said of the win.

PSUC next plays in the Cardinal Classic Nov. 11, when they will face New England College in the first round.

Cole is upbeat from the first win of the season and sees a lot of potential in the team, but the coaching staff will be making more tweaks.

“If this is the worst we play, I’ll be happy with that,” Cole said. “We can only get better from here.”