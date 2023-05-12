Cards sweep Devils on Senior Day

By Mikai Bruce

The Plattsburgh Cardinals played its last series of the season against the SUNYAC opponent Fredonia Blue Devils last weekend, playing one game Friday, May 5 and a doubleheader May 6. The Cardinals, though eliminated from the playoffs, ended the season with a bang, sweeping the Blue Devils. Plattsburgh won 5-2, 3-0 and 13-0. These were one of the final games of the season, and for some players it was the final game of their Plattsburgh careers.

This was a great sendoff for graduate pitcher Sean Malamud, who had been pitching well all season and continued that during his final start Friday. Malamud gave up two runs en route to a victory. When the team needed him most, he showed up and never buckled under the pressure of being the pitcher.

“It’s been a fun two years, you know, transferring over here from my old school, nothing but fun that’s all I gotta say, it’s a good way to go out,” Malamud said.

Malamud transferred from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and during his time at Plattsburgh, he has found a place to call home. Malamud had a 4-4 record this year with an ERA of 4.04.

Conner Gonzalski was another Cardinal senior that was gearing up for the end of his Plattsburgh career. Gonzalski played all four years at Plattsburgh and was a huge asset to the team.

“Means a lot, the relationships I’ve made here. Playing with all the boys every day, means so much, everything about it,” Gonzalski said.

Gonzalski recorded one hit and two RBI’s in the 5-2 win Saturday. These were crucial runs for the team. Gonzalski had 28 hits and 15 runs this season.

Andrew Veit, a senior, was a transfer student from Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey, and spent three seasons in Plattsburgh. He played shortstop and pitcher, a really well-rounded player. Veit had many starts for the Cardinals this season, posting a 3-4 record and a 5.69 ERA.

“Oh man, it meant the world, this wasn’t my first school, but I came here and I knew I was right at home, and I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” Viet said.

Head Coach Sam Quinn-Loeb was proud of the way his seniors played.

“This year they played well, can’t ask much more from these guys. Obviously Sean had a great start today. He’s had a good two years here. Conner, he’s been here four years. He’s given us everything, clutch hits throughout his four years. Andrew Veit, he’s been a mainstay at shortstop and on the mound the last couple years,” Quinn-Loeb said.

This season ends in disappointment for the Cardinals, but those who are leaving the team appear to be content with their careers here. The team reached the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade. This year, the Cards couldn’t find conference wins when it needed it this season. With talent headed out the door, it’s up to the new veterans and the underclassmen to deliver this squad back to the postseason.