Cards shut out Norwich 10-0 in first home game of season

The Plattsburgh State baseball team celebrated its first win at Chip Cummings Field this season last Tuesday against the Norwich Cadets.

The win was the third in a row for the Cardinals, with two against Elmira College over the weekend.

Saturday’s doubleheader with Elmira featured scoring from Stephen Bryant, Jon Craft and Kentaro Mori. Matt Fox, Matthew Triola, Frank Finkbeiner and Ryan Whalen all took to the mound in the wins.

The first home game of the season, Tuesday’s home game against Norwich, was all about PSUC as it shut out the Cadets 10-0.

The team’s morale strengthened each time a run was scored, PSUC head coach Kris Doorey said.

“The win builds a little confidence for us going forward,” Doorey said, “and it’s always exciting to win a baseball game.”

Senior pitcher Patrick Bryant pitched six innings on Tuesday. Pierce Steinberg, Joe Mazzariello and Matt Fox contributed an inning each to prepare for the upcoming series against Fredonia.

“I definitely felt a little more comfortable out there [Tuesday],” Bryant said.

The Cards had a total of 13 hits out of 34 at-bats over Norwich’s seven hits out of 30 at-bats.

“This team fights every inning and for every out and plays as hard as we can every game,” senior Rocco Cipriano said, “and it’s amazing to see that everyone’s coming together.”

PSUC’s three-game win streak came to an end last Wednesday against Middlebury College in Vermont.

The Cards were blown out 17-1. Junior Brooks Carroll dealt most of the damage for the Panthers. In three at-bats, he recorded two hits and five RBIs.

PSUC fielded six pitchers against the Panthers. Senior Frank Finkbeiner led the Cards in innings pitched with 2.1.

With the end of the season fast approaching, Bryant realizes that these upcoming games are going to be the last of his career.

“I didn’t expect that these would be the last two weeks playing baseball probably for the rest of my life,” he said, “but I couldn’t be happier to do it with these guys.”

PSUC plays a series with SUNY Fredonia at Chip Cummings Field this weekend with a game today at 3 p.m. and a doubleheader on tomorrow starting at noon.

