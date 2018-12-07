Cards remain undefeated

Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team perfectly defended its home ground this past week. The Cardinals hosted the New Paltz Hawks, the Oneonta Red Dragons and the Middlebury College Panthers.

The No. 10 Cardinals (7-0) kicked off their set of home games with a match against SUNY New Paltz (3-3). PSUC started off the first half in a tight race, with the lead changing eight times. Ian Howard drained a free throw to take a one-point lead by one going into half time.

“We struggled with our free throws in the first half,” Howard said. “We weren’t taking advantage of our opportunities, but we came out prepared for the second half.”

The Cards took over the game with 10 minutes to go with a 10-point run when the game was tied at 61 a piece.

Saturday’s game was not as close, as PSUC was able to take down SUNY Oneonta (3-3) by a score of 84-69.

“The team was ready to play today,” said head coach Tom Curle following the win. “We hit our shots better than yesterday’s game.”

Tuesday’s matchup against the Middlebury College Panthers was the biggest test for the Cards so far this season.

No. 18 Middlebury is the only ranked team PSUC has faced this season.

The first half was a back-and-forth contest that was anybody’s game. Howard was taken out of the game early for foul trouble, so the Cards were short-handed on defense.

The final play of the first half featured a defensive hold for PSUC to maintain a one-point lead.

Junior guard Nick DeAngelis was able to drain back-to-back three pointers to give the Cards a five point lead. PSUC would hold on to win the game 92-83.

“I felt confident on my shots today. It was one of my better performances,” DeAngelis said.

Plattsburgh won’t play home again until Jan. 8 in a matchup against SUNY Potsdam (5-3).

The Cards now have a long road trip ahead, in which they will take on their SUNYAC rivals in the College at Brockport (3-3) and SUNY Geneseo (3-4).

Following those games PSUC will be competing in the Hoopmia Holiday Slam taking place in Miami. They will be facing Wesleyan University and Case Western Reserve University.

