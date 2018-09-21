Cards ready for Hoffman meet at St. Lawrence

Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State cross country team heads into its third meet of the season Saturday at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Hoffman Invitational, hosted by Saint Lawrence University in Canton, NY.

The event starts with the women’s race first, and the men’s race will begin an hour later.

This is the first away meet of the season, but the Cardinals are no stranger to competing alongside St. Lawrence.

“I am happy to get back to a course that has hosted a Regional Championship,” head coach Andrew Krug said.

With varying schedules each year, the Cards have not raced at the Hoffman Invitational course since 2016.

“There is a good chunk of our team that has never run here” Krug said. “But we do have some returners that will be looking to improve on their times from two years ago”.

PSUC women will be transitioning from the 5-kilometer to running their first 6-kilometer race of the season this weekend, while the men’s team will be running an 8-kilometer course. The men ran their first and only 6k race for the season during Cardinal Classic.

“The 6k race worked as a nice built-in progression for the 8,000 meter race” Krug said. “It is a challenging experience for our newcomers that has never raced that distance for cross country” he continued.

Nevertheless, the Cards are ready for the challenge. With added volume to their workouts and the upcoming competition of familiar teams, such as Norwich who took the title by one point at PSUCs Season Opener, the Cards have an opportunity to make a comeback.

This meet will consist of a few changes for the Cards, but Krug said it’s not such a difficult adjustment, and they are feeling comfortable going into this weekend’s race.

