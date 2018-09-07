Cards perfect in trio of games

Loading ... Loading ...

The Cardinals got off to a positive start on the season, opening with back-to-back wins on the road, defeating Farmingdale State 8-1 and St. Joseph’s College 6-3.

The new roster features seven new faces: Sarah Sampson (Albany NY), Alli Plumadure (Montgomery, NY), Dominique Moran (Saratoga Springs NY), Emily Griffin (Lowville, NY), Megan Blake (Liverpool, NY), Sarah Hoeffner (Montgomery NY), and Rukshana Abdeen (Saranac, NY).

One newcomer to the team who is excited about joining the team is senior Emily Griffin, who has made time, being captain of the cheerleading team, to join the tennis team. Griffin’s teammates immediately had a positive impact on her, making her feel like a part of the team.

“The returners have made me feel welcomed and are patient with my not-so-great shots,” Griffin said.

Head coach Annmarie Curle was optimistic following the 2-0 start ot the season.

“Our 2-0 start has been very positive and has given great feedback for us in our attempts to sort out our best combinations in preparation for our conference play,” Curle said.

Curle was enthusiastic about the combination of the team’s Senior captain, Kelci Henn, and newcomer sophomore, Rukshana Abdeen as a new combination for the year.

Plattsburgh played their third game of the season Wednesday, against Castleton University. PSUC was able to pick up another win with a 9-0 sweep of the Spartans.

Henn provided the team with enough positive energy throughout the match to keep her team going throughout the night.

Nadine Ciardulli was pleased with the outcome of her doubles match with the help of her teammate, Erin Wiggins. The pair won their set by a score of 8-3.

“Me and my partner have good chemistry together,” Ciardulli said. “We really try to focus on following through with our swings, having good communications, and just having fun all together.”

One feature that the Cards showcased throughout their match Wednesday was their sportsmanship. Throughout each of their matches, each lady on the team gave positive feedback to their opposition following each point, regardless of the point’s outcome.

PSUC has yet to play a team in their conference, but these three matches have been a positive preparation for their first SUNYAC opponent. The Cards play SUNY Oneonta Saturday at 1 p.m. at home, followed by a match the next day at noon against Northern Vermont University.

