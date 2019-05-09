Cards miss tournament for seventh-straight year

The Plattsburgh State baseball team closed out its regular season April 28 against the SUNY New Paltz Hawks. The Cardinals’ 8-7 loss against the Hawks kept PSUC out of the SUNYAC tournament for the seventh-straight year.

The Cards entered the series against New Paltz fresh off of a three-game series against Fredonia, where PSUC won two of three games against the Blue Devils.

The two conference wins were enough to keep the Cards in playoff contention, but they needed to win at least two of three games against New Paltz to solidify their spot in the postseason for the first time since the 2012 season.

“Heading into the series, we were confident that we could accomplish our goal of winning two out of three,” head coach Kris Doorey said. “We played very confident once we got back from our spring trip. We knew that we would have Matt Fox throwing in the final game.”

As confident as PSUC was heading into its final series of the season, game one was a punch to the face. The Cards were blown out 16-3.

PSUC took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single down middle field by junior second baseman Kentaro Mori, but New Paltz strung together five runs all in the top of the third.

Senior right-hander Frank Finkbeiner, the Cards’ starting pitcher, made it through one out in the eighth inning before freshman lefty Joe Mazzariello took over. Finkbeiner finished his outing allowing 13 hits, six runs and one walk.

Down 6-2, Mazzariello was quickly pulled after allowing a single, a baserunner after a wild pitch and an error.

The Cards called two more pitcher to the mound, but they couldn’t stop the bleeding. New Paltz scored five more runs in the eighth inning, four were unearned.

Game one’s 16-3 loss against the Hawks made the remaining two games must-wins for PSUC.

Four runs in the bottom of the second inning and seven more in the third gave the Cards a cushion for the rest of the game as they won 11-6.

Junior shortstop Stephen Bryant and junior catcher/outfielder Keller Kowalowski’s four RBIs tied for the games’s high.

The series’ final game was also Senior Day for PSUC. The Cards honored their eight seniors.

