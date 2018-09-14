Cards lose to Oneonta, sweep Lyndon

Loading ... Loading ...

The weekend featured back to back games on Saturday and Sunday for the Plattsburgh State tennis team, with each match ending with opposite results.

The Cardinals (4-2) started out the weekend facing their first SUNYAC opponents of the season in the Oneonta Red Dragons (3-0). PSUC was unable to win a single match against their conference rival, as Oneonta would leave town with a 9-0 win.

In the second game, the Cards faced Northern Vermont University-Lyndon (0-3). Despite PSUC’s playing without its two top players, Rukshana Abdeen and Kelci Henn, the Cards were able to defeat Lyndon in a 9-0 sweep.

One of the pairings to play both days was Sierra Barrett and her doubles partner, Tina Mitsoglou.

“It was only my second match playing with Tina, so I’m really proud of her for stepping into a doubles position and fighting hard during the match.” Said Barrett following her loss against Oneonta. “I think as time goes on, we will start to find our groove as partners and hopefully take this loss as a learning experience and grow from it.”

Barrett and Mitsoglou were able to sweep their doubles match with an 8-0 win on Sunday against Lyndon.

“I believe we work really well together on the court because we each have different strengths and weaknesses as well as different styles of playing,” Barrett said. “[With] skills I am weaker in, Tina is able to help us push through, and vice versa” said Barrett.

Coach Ann Curle commented on her teams play following Sunday’s win.

“We have a solid tennis family with each player supporting one another on and off the court.”

Senior Kelci Henn has played with the team all four years of her collegiate career. This season she was given the title of “Senior Captain”.

“It’s truly an honor that my coaches chose me to be the captain of this incredible team,” Henn said. “Being able to be a resource and role model for my younger teammates is something that I continuously work towards improving and hold of high importance.”

Henn did not participate in Sunday’s match against University-Lyndon. She fell short in her doubles match against Oneonta 8-2, and her singles match 6-4, 6-1.

Despite losing both her matches, Henn displayed good sportsmanship with a handshake following both matches.

“Good sportsmanship has always been a value of mine throughout my time in sports, and my coach definitely shares the same ideals,” Henn said.

PSUC left the weekend with a record of 3-1 on the season, but the one loss came against a conference opponent, which could hurt them in the standings down the road.

The Cards followed up the weekend’s matches with an 8-1 loss at Division II’s St. Michael’s College (2-2) Tuesday afternoon.

PSUC’s next match will be taking place Sunday at 1 p.m. at Utica (0-3).

