Thursday, December 16, 2021
ArchiveSports

Cardinals escape with close win

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points

By Liam Sample

The Plattsburgh State Men’s Hockey Team took down the Portland Bears 1-0 in a defensive battle Dec. 3 at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in a conference game.
Plattsburgh came into this game with a 5-4-1 record, coming off a tough 5-2 loss versus No.6 Norwich University Nov. 28 in their final game of the Firstlight Shootout at Middlebury, Vermont. In comparison, the Bears are winless on the season.
The first two periods saw back and forth play between the teams with opportunities on both sides of the ice, but no team got one into the back of the net. Plattsburgh led 17-16 in shots heading into the break.
In the third, Plattsburgh finally broke the stalemate. Just after the fourteen minute mark, sophomore forward Joey Mancuso kept the puck in the offensive zone after an attempted clear by Potsdam. Mancuso pushed it ahead to Sophomore Forward Thomas Maia, who skated into the red circle and ripped the puck top-shelf to make the score 1-0.
This game was the Casella Teddy Bear Toss Night to aid the Clinton County Christmas Bureau. After the goal, the ice was covered with teddy bears from the fans.
This goal was Maia’s second of the season and sixth point, Mancuso picked up the sole assist on the play for his seventh this year. He leads the team with fourteen points.
Sophomore goaltender Anthony Del Tufo made twenty four stops for his sixth win of the season. This was his first collegiate shutout and came in a crucial win for his team.Plattsburgh finished the game with a 26-24 shot advantage over Potsdam. They moved to 6-4-1 on the season with a 4-2-1 record in the conference and currently sit at fourth in the SUNYAC men’s hockey standings.

By

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Latest

This Week in Photos: Track & Field

Archive - 0
Kristen Boerke raises the bar during the high jump event last Saturday. The SUNY Plattsburgh team competed in its first event of the season Dec....
Read more

Men’s basketball falls to Bears

Archive - 0
By Liam Sample The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team lost their SUNYAC conference debut against The Potsdam Bears 84-80 Nov. 30 at Memorial Hall. In the...
Read more

Chancellor resigns

Archive - 0
By Alana Penny State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras resigned Dec. 9, effective Jan. 14 2022. This came after both the Faculty Council...
Read more

Beat and bruised by Bears

Archive - 0
By Garrett Collins The Cardinals returned home versus the Potsdam Bears in Memorial Hall Nov. 30. It was a game that grinded out to the...
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2021 Cardinal Points