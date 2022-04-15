Cardinals beat Brockport in double header

By: Melanie Lanzo

The Plattsburgh women’s softball team took another double win at Cardinal park this past week. They competed in the SUNYAC doubleheader monday continuing their winning streak.

They beat Brockport in the first game with a score of 2-0 and then again in the second game with a score of 8-7. This time around junior infielder Kelsy Waite carried the team to a win with her walk – off hit in game two. Although it was a close game, the Cardinals are ready to prove themselves as untouchable, with their next game that has been rescheduled April 12,2022 at 3 p.m.

Brockport led the first game strong with one hit and one left on base by the end of the first inning. The pace didn’t pick up until Khristina Maggiacomo did a whole turn and managed to homer to left center field, where toward the end of inning two she faced a solo home run for the team. Towards the 6th inning, Brockport had three hits and three left on base.

SUNY Plattsburgh made their way up with Gentile making it to right center, advancing to third and then scoring on a throwing error letting Maggiacomo fly out to inner field. The first game ended with a score of 0-2, Plattsburgh took the first win thanks to Maggiacomo and four other Cardinal base knocks who struck out five and scattered six hits throughout the first game.

The second game started off strong for the Cardinals in the first inning, with Kristen Langdon singling to the right side. With one out in the inning and the go-ahead run a base-hit away from reaching home, Gentile hit the ball into right field allowing Langdon to produce a tying run. Brockport made their first run during the first inning too, thanks to their first baseman Annie Dipirro.

Although Brockport played a good game, Plattsburgh made three runs in the forth half of the inning, putting them ahead in the score closer to victory. The final score for the second game was 8-7, with Waite doubling right to the center and Gentile bringing the game home with the final score.

“Some things I want to improve on this season is dominating in all my positions on the field,” Julia Golino, a Junior Pitcher for the Cardinals said. “I have a role with pitching, playing 3rd base and hitting and I want to produce for all spots.”