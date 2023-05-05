Saturday, May 6, 2023
ArchiveNews

Campus takes on AI

Roldnardy Norelus / Cardinal Points

By Jesse Taylor

Artificial intelligence has become popular recently with the introduction of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that can generate responses based on prompts, released in November last year. But what are the implications of an AI that can tell you the answer to virtually everything? SUNY Plattsburgh’s Institute of Ethics in Public Life sought out to answer these questions.

Members of the Institute of Ethics in Public Life held a discussion over Zoom about generative AI April 26. The group opened with Delbert Hart, professor of computer science, explaining how exactly generative AI such as ChatGPT work. Hart explained that AI programs are fed large amounts of data that is then used to recognize patterns or improve its performance.

Additionally, there exists a wide variety of AI that can perform different tasks. AI, such as DALL-E and Midjourney, are able to create images using the data that is fed to them while others, like ChatGPT, are able to formulate responses to virtually any question. However, the introduction of AI has also raised concerns about the potential pitfalls of this technology. 

Kevin McCullen, associate professor of computer science, said that “people are starting to treat it like some kind of Greek oracle,” asking the program all kinds of answers and treating the answers as if they are the utter truth. However, ChatGPT is perfectly capable of giving the wrong answers, as the speakers pointed out.

If the datasets given to AI to generate responses are inaccurate, then the answers it gives will be inaccurate as well. Many of these programs use open-source websites for data, such as Stack Overflow and Reddit. In fact, the group brought up that Reddit is making claims against ChatGPT for getting so much of its data from Reddit.

However, it is unknown where ChatGPT sources all of the data it uses. Lonnie Fairchild, professor emerita of computer science at SUNY Plattsburgh, pointed out that we don’t know how many networks are in ChatGPT. 

“We are being asked to trust things that we don’t know anything about,” Fairchild said.

Tom Moran, founder of the Institute of Ethics in Public Life, brought up the idea that enemies of the United States may acquire this technology. 

“We worry that adversaries might acquire the technology, and it’s funny that’s very analogous to the dilemma that has existed since the creation of atomic weapons,” Moran said.

As of now, AI is unrecognized by the government as causing further issues.

Another question that was brought up was whether ChatGPT actually has intelligence. One of the many fears that opponents of AI, such as business magnate Elon Musk, point out is that AI may one day reach humanity’s intelligence and even surpass it. However, ChatGPT has been trained only on text.

For AI to be able to reach that kind of intelligence means that it has to be given the ability by programmers to do so. It is possible that someday in the future programmers will give an AI the ability to become intelligent, but as of now, that still remains to be seen.

By

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Latest

Daniel Lake hosts panel talk in Yokum

Archive - 0
By Kiyanna Noel Art is a way of expression and remembrance. When we think of different centuries and time periods, the types of art vary...
Read more

Issue 11 In the stars

Archive - 0
By Kiyanna Noel Capricorn: The Hermit card represents perfection and persistence. Continue to be self-sufficient and independent. Aquarius: The Tower card represents different levels of your...
Read more

Editorial: Transgender individuals under legal attack

Archive - 0
Transgender individuals have existed in society since the dawn of humanity. They walk among us, and are no different from anyone else. In recent...
Read more

Students present sports medicine research in NYC

Archive - 0
Eden Cormie, Koree Stillwell, Andreas Stamatis, Nickie Hayes and Gabriela Herrera pose at ACSM's Greater New York Conference. Stillwell's presentation got first place in...
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2021 Cardinal Points