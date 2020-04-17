Campus Blotter: Crime logs for April 10 – 17

April 12: A caller reported to University Police a vehicle driving recklessly and crashing into the Field House Pine Lot. Officers responded and arrested 38-year-old Lee Goodrow of Pine Street for driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation and operation without an interlock device. A passenger in the vehicle, 39-year-old Kristina Goodrow of North Catherine Street interfered and physically resisted the arrest of Lee Goodrow. Kristina Goodrow was arrested for resisting arrest. Both will appear in Plattsburgh City Court at a later date.

Related