George Floyd.

Breonna Taylor.

Ahmaud Arbery.

Eric Garner.

Trayvon Martin.

Micheal Brown.

These people are the most well-known African American victims of police brutality, but there are countless others who received little to no media coverage or online attention. Despite the Black Lives Matter movement, protests, supposed reforms in police training, body cams, bystander videos and blatant public disgust regarding law enforcement, police continue to abuse their power over African Americans.

Within two weeks, the BLM movement, along with other groups, encouraged the arrest of the four officers involved in George Floyd’s death, compelled Minneapolis council members to pledge to dismantle the city’s police department and educated so many on systematic racism. It’s amazing what people can accomplish when they stand together.

Cardinal Points stands in solidarity with the BLM movement and other groups set toward the same goal. Our job as a college student newspaper is to inform and represent the SUNY Plattsburgh student body with inclusive reporting on a foundation of fairness and honesty while also learning from our past mistakes. The editorial board would also like to encourage the administration to hire faculty members who better understand our student body. This would help better serve our minority students and also further educate them on inclusion and diversity by introducing more professors knowledgeable about the subject. Sensitivity training can only go so far.

We strongly encourage everyone reading this to get involved as the world ventures through these times. Go beyond voicing your support through Instagram with a black screen. Donate, protest, sign petitions or simply educate yourself for better understanding. If you aren’t sure how to help the cause, you can visit this website that provides options and resources.

Cardinal Points also applauds journalists, both professionals and students, who continue to cover protests across the country despite the possible danger they face. We believe journalists on the frontlines of this movement should not be punished for documenting such an important moment in our country.

We look forward to continuing our coverage as the fall semester begins. But for now, stay safe and take care of one another. Black lives matter.

