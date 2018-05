Loading ... Loading ...

What is it like to be an “intimidating woman?” What is an “intimidating woman” made of?

Well, being an intimidating woman is not really that easy, at least in my opinion. It is hard to actually intimidate someone.

When a woman is called intimidating, it might be because of the way she acts or carries herself. Being called intimidating is not a criticism. In fact, it’s a compliment. To all the ladies out there, trust me, you must have done something right in your life in order to be called that. Staying true to yourself is not something you should feel sorry for. Being liked is not something I’m looking for. All I care about is if I am feeling good in my own skin and being proud of who I am right now. Nobody should stop you from doing what you want to do.

That’s why women like Hillary Clinton, Audrey Hepburn and Emma Watson are always my role models. They are all successful, hard-working, graceful and strong. They might be intimidating to some people. However, I aspire to be like them. I aspire to be that intimidating. A woman is capable of everything. If she wants to do something, she will do it regardless of others’ opinions.

If anyone has ever watched “Gossip Girl”, Blair Waldorf is one of the most feminist females on screen I’ve ever seen in my life. She is beautiful. She is smart. She is successful.

What she said that all of us can learn from are:

“I’m not a stop along the way. I’m a destination.”

“Destiny is for losers. It’s just a stupid excuse to wait for things to happen instead of making them happen.”

“You can’t make people love you, but you can make them fear you.”

“I don’t need a boyfriend to be fulfilled.”

“When and if we end up together, it has to be as equals.”

“If you really want something, you don’t stop for anyone or anything until you get it.”

And the list goes on and on. Of course, Blair might appear intimidating to many people. She is too perfect. She can do something that not everyone can. She works hard and fights for whatever she believes in. Of course, people don’t like her. However, at the end of the day, she succeeds and gets whatever she wants in life. That’s all that matters.

Remember, ladies. Next time, if someone calls you intimidating for some reason, take it as a compliment. I aspire to be a strong and independent woman. If that’s what it takes to be intimidating, I would love to be one.

