Barrett aims to be true team player

Loading ... Loading ...

Junior nursing major and Plattsburgh State tennis athlete Sierra Barrett embodies the student-athlete figure touted by Division III.

Entering her third year as a Cardinal, Barrett, a Beekmantown native, has settled into her role on the tennis team, after posting a 5-2 singles record and a 6-5 doubles record in her latest season. As a nursing major, Barrett knows what to expect out of a new academic year and how to get the most she can out of it.

“Every year it’s the same goals,” she said. “Obviously to do well in school and to perform well during the season.”

A big part of a successful season for Barrett is being a someone her teammates can count on, something PSUC tennis head coach Annemarie Curle has picked up on.

“As a student, player and person, Sierra is selfless,” Curle said. “While [Sierra] improves individually, she always looks to see how she can improve others as well as the program. There’s no ego there.”

Barrett also sees the value in the teammates she begins a new season with me.

“I’ve been lucky enough each year to come in with great teammates who push me every day and really make me work hard in practice so that we can achieve those goals toward the end of the season,” Barrett said.

Barrett was one of 116 PSUC athletes and one of four PSUC tennis athletes last year to be named to the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. To be recognized for the honor, student-athletes had to earn a 3.3 GPA over the course of an academic year.

Barrett takes the responsibility of a student-athlete seriously and believes managing time is key to being a student-athlete.

“Being a student-athlete is a big honor.” she said. “I think it takes a lot of work and organization for sure, but as far as managing time, you really have to dedicate your time to your studies before and after practice and then give yourself needed breaks that you have to take every day or whenever. Prioritizing your time is the biggest part of being a student-athlete.”

Being from Beekmantown, Barrett chose a school closer to home over Stony Brook University and Siena College.

“Tennis really brought me here,” she said.

Although the other schools she was considering had good nursing programs, Barrett was drawn to PSUC because of its tennis program, but also being close to family, who she said is among her top supporters.

“It’s nice,” she said. “We live locally, so they can make it to every home match.”

Curle especially enjoys seeing locals join PSUC’s tennis program.

“It gives them the opportunity to share their experiences and knowledge with their team members,” she said.

Curle also likes seeing how locals experience familiar settings differently after becoming a college student.

Barrett has a lot of pride in being a student-athlete, and it shows in her progress on and off the court.

Email Fernando Alba at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com