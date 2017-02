Loading ... Loading ...

The xx is a band that never expected to make it big. After their self-titled debut album released in 2009, the trio from London was recognized by the unique mixture of techno beats and beautiful harmonies. The first album was a sleepy, murmuring blend of indie pop and R&B.

“I See You” is the band’s most recently released album and has some of the same qualities fans fell in love with years ago. The band’s producer and programer Jamie xx has continued to provide rhythms that pair with lyrics about heartbreak and loss. Songs such as “On Hold” and “Chained” bring out feelings of heartache and a yearning for something better.

Compared to the band’s first album, “I See You” tries to expand the band’s comfort level with arrangements. In the past, the band would be limited to playing certain songs live because of technical reasons and some things just don’t sound the same live. This time around, Jamie xx has tried using samples of other songs and different techniques to make songs easier to perform live.

Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Slim are the two singers of the band and harmonize beautifully on every song. Together, the duo creates silky smooth transitions from singing to instrumentals and everything in between.

The first song on the album titled “On Hold” is brighter and more pop-inspired than the rest of the album. This song was released late last year and fans were taken back at first because of the energy and nature of the song. But as a whole, it’s upbeat perkiness balances nicely in the beginning of an album about heartbreak.

“We used to be closer than this, we used to get closer than this, is it something you miss?” Madley Croft sings in “Chained.”

Each song on the album contains strong, emotional lyrics accompanied by fun, soothing beats that can make you get up and dance or think about your recent heartbreak and eat some ice cream.

