Loading ... Loading ...

Another finals week approaching and another semester gone.

This time, though, it feels different.

It’s likely been years since Plattsburgh State has seen a period quite as draining as this spring semester has been.

A time marked by protest, anger, budget cuts and tragedy.

It was a semester that showed us all what our student body is capable of when even just a part of it unites behind a cause.

Students protest after February’s racist Snapchat incident put PSUC’s administration on watch, and you haven’t let it become comfortable again.

Budget cuts have seen the non-renewals of numerous professors and lecturers across all departments.

The Educational Opportunity Program suffered a devastating loss when its director Kyla Relaford suddenly passed away a few weeks ago.

Through it all, we at Cardinal Points have had the privilege of covering everything for you.

We hope we’ve done you proud, and we’ll continue to do our best at bringing you all the best coverage of our campus possible.

As the summer approaches, it would be easy to take a rest and let all of this fall to the back of our minds.

We can’t let that happen, though; we need to stay critical and always push for better from our college.

Enjoy your summer. We know we will, but stay vocal, and be ready to keep pushing PSUC forward next year.