Communication is something that people say is the key for relationships. Some hone this skill in when addressing their romantic relationships, but there is also the skill of keeping communication within friendships.

Like romantic relationships, friendships have a lot of different dynamics. You have to check in once in a while to balance your friendships with various people. Communicating with friends might not seem as important compared to communicating with your significant other, but you can’t take your friends for granted.

Friends are supposed to help you forget about your troubles and stresses. They’re there for you during your ups and downs, but you can’t expect them to always be there, if you’re not compartmentalizing the friendships most vital to you. In Hilly Nguyen’s FUSE article, “Communication vital to lasting relationships,” she addresses that communication is the most important aspect in maintaining friendships.

If you’re having issues with a friend, try to talk everything out. And if you don’t feel comfortable communicating with that friend, he or she might not be the right friend to keep. You should feel comfortable addressing issues with your friends because they’re the people that are supposed to listen to you and not judge you. With the semester winding down, think about your friendships and remember to keep them intact.