The power of investigative reporting on a college level is just as important as at any professional news outlet. Cardinal Points displayed this fact last semester, and, more recently, Syracuse University’s The Daily Orange did as well.

News editor Rebecca Natale’s story on the Pi Alpha Nu hazing from last fall showed what is possible when writing is well reported and investigated. It showed it so well that the New York State Press Association decided to award it first place in the news story category of the college division.

More recently, Syracuse University’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Orange, was able to obtain video evidence of the university’s chapter of Theta Tau fraternity saying racial and anti-semitic slurs in a skit. The paper’s subsequent reporting lead to the expulsion of the chapter from the school.

We at Cardinal Points would like to salute the staff of The Daily Orange on their dedication to bringing the truth to light.