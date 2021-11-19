Horoscopes for the Week of November 19th, 2021

Adeeb Chowdhury

This week’s reading comes from the Good Karma Tarot deck created by Kerry Ward of Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Aries: You’re working hard, seeing results, and making plans to work harder still. The Knight of Pentacles brings authentic rewards for your efforts this week, which just makes you want to put all the more in — and you should. Whether it’s your career, home improvements, money management, or healthy living, put your energy into it and you’ll see major changes.

Taurus: Truth: That is the theme of the week ahead, Taurus, and it means you’re likely to engage in some interesting convos. Be honest and express how you feel. Then, give the other person the respect they deserve and listen to their POV. There may be something you don’t realize or understand. Take time to absorb it, and then respond with compassion. Hopefully, it will lead to a positive move forwards. Truth is the key to progress this week.

Gemini: It’s time to turn over a new leaf. It’s something related to health, money, home, or work, and it’s a positive change — something you’re determined to stick with in the long term. Good for you Gemmy, because this new phase will lead to wonderful rewards. Nothing will happen overnight, but over time you’ll notice welcome improvements. It all starts right here.

Cancer: It’s time to bring some adventure and travel ideas into your world, Cancer, because the wanderlust is igniting. You need to plan things to look forward to, something that will broaden your horizons. New landscapes equal new vibes and new opportunities. You are seeking an expansion of space and somewhere new to explore. Whatever your time, energy and budget will allow you to do — do it! You are ready to spread your wings.

Leo: Enjoy the journey, Leo, and don’t worry much about where you’re headed. The Two of Wands is a reassurance it will all turn out okay, so you don’t need to overthink things. Go with the flow. Make decisions when you need to, but focus on keeping things moving. Sometimes we benefit from taking control, but sometimes it’s better to just see what happens and respond naturally in the moment. This is one of those times.

Virgo: Take a moment this week to reflect on how far you’ve come, how much you’ve achieved, and how much you’ve grown as a person this last year, Virgo. Truly, you’ve faced some big challenges, and overcome them all. The Four of Wands is a celebration card. It gives you permission to kick back and savor your success. Mark the occasion, because this card signals to the universe that you’re ready for the next level. Rewards are on the way.

Libra: Betrayal is an ugly experience, whether you’re on the giving or receiving end. The Three of Swords signals that you’re reflecting on a betrayal and the sticky emotions that go along with it — be that sadness, anger, shame, guilt or doubt. It’s time to surgically remove the residue of this event from your psyche and start over with a clean slate. Sometimes you have to force yourself to let go and move on.

Scorpio: Thinking of taking on something new and inspiring? Yes? Thought so. The Ace of Wands brings fresh, interesting energy and ideas into your realm this week, Scorpio. This could relate to a new job (go for it), a new hobby (have fun), a new habit (it will have great results), or a vacation or move (now is the time). Have faith in yourself and make positive steps to manifesting whatever it is you’re dreaming of. You can do this.

Sagittarius: You’re typically a high-energy person, but not this week, Sag, and that’s okay. Sometimes your batteries run low and you need to take a time-out to recharge. The Four of Pentacles shows that the route back to your usual va-va-voom is to appreciate what you have. Somehow, you’ve gotten focused on what you lack, rather than all the things you have. Feel gratitude for your gifts, and you’ll start to feel more like yourself again.

Capricorn: You’re trying to solve a puzzle, and actually, it’s pretty fun. You like working solo, so it’s likely we’ll see the best of you this week, Cap. The Queen of Swords nudges you to use your head over your heart, so be rational and objective as you work through this. Don’t let your emotions get involved — they won’t help. Be ruthless and direct, and you can come through this with an innovative solution.

Aquarius: The Nine of Wands reveals that you’re overthinking something. Stop it. This is actually not as big a deal as you think it is. Once you start acting vs. thinking, you’ll quickly realize you’ve got what it takes to overcome this. Action is the key this week, Aquarius. Stop thinking and start trying. Stop worrying and start working. Stop dwelling on it and start dealing with it.

Pisces: Pisces, you love to retreat from the big, bad world and find a quiet sanctuary to sit in and rest. The Hermit brings you permission to do just that this week, because you’ve got things to think about. Some major life decisions are on your mind this week, and only you can work through what you want to do next. Take a time-out to contemplate your options. Take this seriously. This is the week to make up your mind.