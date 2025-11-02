SA approves new clubs, members, Richardson resigns

By Grant Terwilliger

The Student Association approved several new clubs for provisional status, approved funds to the CEO Club, and voted several SA senate members for higher positions.

According to Vice President Jack Sweet, Senator Jesse Richardson resigned last week and the impeachment charges were dropped.

The SA senate approved the Pride Club for provisional status on campus. The club’s goal is to create a greater sense of LGBTQ+ community on campus and create a safe space.

“Our goal is to create a safe place on campus, because we didn’t have one and a lot of people I think came to Plattsburgh assuming there was one and I wanted to recreate that space, even if it’s not super big it’s a great place for everybody to find a sense of community,” President of Pride Club Remi Lester said.

The SA Senate vote was 11-2 for provisional status and the club was approved. Senator Andre expressed that provisional status is a time for new clubs to find out what works and what doesn’t work to get new members and what works to allow the club to succeed. If provisional status goes well then a club can come back and establish permanent status.

The SA senate also approved the Association of Computing Machinery for Provisional Status. The association’s goal is to create a general space for all computer science majors on campus. The club seeks to attract people of all backgrounds and levels of computer science.

“We really just wanted to make a place for all the different fields in computer science to kind of come together and host events,” Secretary of ACM Daniel Wade said. “Assuming a majority of them will be going into the field of computing, it is presented as an opportunity to refine and practice skills.”

The SA senate approved the Association of Computing Machinery for provisional status in a unanimous vote.

The CEO Club sought $900 in funds for their CEO conference in Tampa, Florida. The conference takes place over five days and is a conference with all of the CEO chapters in the United States.

“We are going to Tampa and bringing more ideas to the SUNY PLATTSBURGH club. Some people are thinking of starting their own ideas so this is even an opportunity for some students to scout out their business partner,” President of CEO Club, Lucero Rojo said.

The SA senate approved $900 in funding for the CEO Clubs conference in a 9-3 vote.

Senator Andre was approved as the Speaker of the Senate in a 12-1 vote. Senator Medina was approved for Campus Safety and Health in a 12-1 vote.

The Student Association is still deliberating on how to go about restructuring for next year.



