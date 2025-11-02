Entertaining ICE fails Plattsburgh

By Sophie Albertie

How much damage is caused by taking something into consideration?

Plattsburgh Town officials proposed an ICE detention facility here in Plattsburgh last Tuesday. Director Trevor Cole has the layout down pat. The facility would be on 284 Idaho St., a former air force base turned 10,000 sq ft warehouse. Detainees would reside next to other businesses. ICE has already received a mutual contract with Clinton County jail to execute this plan, all that’s left is the decision.

In a debate hosted by NBC5 earlier this month, Plattsburgh’s town supervisor and Democrat Michael Cashman was asked about whether or not he would support an ICE detention facility in Plattsburgh. He considers the question for a moment, then speaks.

“ICE has always been here. This is a border community, we should expect that and I don’t anticipate that we wouldn’t have something like that, so I’m for it.” Cashman said.

New York state police trooper Brent Davison, running against Cashman also confirmed he was for the facility. Two candidates from opposite political parties running for the position of the state’s 115th assembly district reached an agreement, or so it seemed.

Later that week, Cashman was quick to retract all comments made, flipping his stance completely.

“To be clear, I absolutely do not support a giant ICE detention facility like we’ve seen in other parts of the country where immigrants are treated inhumanely,” Cashman said.

So what exactly is he supporting?

An ICE detention facility, just smaller in scope. A one cell field office as opposed to a large facility synonymous with Alligator Alcatraz, the giant South Florida Detention Facility associated with a massive lawsuit due to its environmental issues and deplorable conditions. 10,000 sq ft fits about 500 people comfortably, supposedly taking care of any concerns with overcrowding.

Overcrowding is not the only issue residents of Plattsburgh have with the concept of this facility being built. Lisa Newton posed the question of why during a two hour public commentary period in the latest hearing.

“Do we need a jail right in the heart of our town?,” said Newton.

No decision has currently been made on the development of the facility, the board is tabled in the middle, awaiting exact details on the purpose of the facility.

When politicians voice their support for a detention facility, there is no other way of interpreting their words or statements. When Democrat Michael Cashman leaned into the idea of a digestible way to Have ICE in the town of Plattsburgh, he made this statement with the awareness of the sizable international student population at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Consideration is a process that gets the ball rolling towards action. A detention facility in Plattsburgh has been discussed by politicians, and the public have had their attention brought to this possibility.

