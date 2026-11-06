MultimediaPhotosSports Women’s hockey fails to impress at home opener November 6, 2026 Forward Tess Mulkerron takes a shot against Norwich University on Oct. 31. Plattsburgh State Women’s Hockey opened the season taking on No. 2 Norwich University in a 0-3 game. The Cardinals move into their next game on Nov. 7 versus Worcester State University. BY ANYA KERN/CARDINAL POINTS First-year Audrey Agbay being crushed by an opposing player. Sophomore Piper Smith hustling to the puck. First-year Forward Jeays Matz poke checking the puck away from the opposingteam. ANYA KERN/ CARDINAL POITS Sophomore Forward Bailey MacKellar getting checked into the boards. Anya Kern">By Anya Kern FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Amber Corbett creates colorful artwork from casual captures November 6, 2026 In the Stars November 6, 2026 ‘You Can See Everything’ a mindbending documentary November 6, 2026 Cardinals advance to championship November 6, 2026 Load more