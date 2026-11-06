Saturday, November 14, 2026
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Women’s hockey fails to impress at home opener

Forward Tess Mulkerron takes a shot against Norwich University on Oct. 31. Plattsburgh State Women’s Hockey opened the season taking on No. 2 Norwich University in a 0-3 game. The Cardinals move into their next game on Nov. 7 versus Worcester State University.

BY ANYA KERN/CARDINAL POINTS

First-year Audrey Agbay being crushed by an opposing player.
Sophomore Piper Smith hustling to the puck.
First-year Forward Jeays Matz poke checking the puck away from the opposing
team. ANYA KERN/ CARDINAL POITS
Sophomore Forward Bailey MacKellar getting checked into the boards.
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