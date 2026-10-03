SA approves two bills fixing clerical errors in By-Laws

BY GRANT TERWILLIGER

The Student Association approved two bills to fix errors in by-laws and administrative errors Sept. 30. Student Bill One created a vice chairperson for the Legislative Review Board and Student Bill Two officially repealed the Coordinator of Arts position that the senate voted to remove last semester after they made the Arts Acquisition board a club.

Vice President Dominick Andre said By-law Four of the 63 Legislation created the Legislative Review Board to refine and reform the Legislative Review Board to better suit the student association and its policies.

“This bylaw passed, but when writing it, it slipped my mind to include a Vice Chairperson position,” Andre said.

The new student bill will allow there to be a legislative review representative on the senate. Student Bill Number One was approved by the SA Senate in a 9-0-1 vote.

Student Bill Number Two of the 64 Legislation was passed to fix an issue in the SA’s by-laws. When Executive By-Law Three of the 63 Legislation was passed last semester the SA repealed the wrong law regarding Coordinator of Arts. The SA repealed Executive By-Law Three of the 58 Legislation which originally created the Coordinator of Arts, but did not repeal Executive By-Law One of the 62 Legislation, the most recent law.

“The 63 Legislation, which is the Senate from last year, decided to repeal the arts coordinator. Voted to repeal the arts coordinator,” Goodman said. “However, when they were passing that law they repealed executive bylaw number three of the 58th legislation, which had already been repealed, so now we are amending that.”

Student Bill Number Two was approved by the SA Senate in a 9-0-1 vote.

Andre said that the SA’s Legislative Review Board is sifting through years of legislation to fix what they have messed up in the past and to get rid of legislation that does not apply anymore.

Speaker Sami Goodman said that the Finance Board approved an additional allocation that was under the $300 Threshold, any allocations over $300 goes to the senate. The board also approved an additional $200 to the Organization of Women of Color.

Adviser Lydia Austin said the Activities Coordination Board is holding a massive event at the end of October called Carnival. Austin said that it’s going to be their first big Halloween event in recent years and will include a haunted house. The event will be held in the Warren Ballrooms.