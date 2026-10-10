SA approves student resolution one

BY GRANT TERWILLIGER

The Student Association approved Student Resolution One regarding sexual assault prevention, approved the Organization for Women of Color for permanent status and approved senator ex-officio positions.

Student Resolution One was approved to start conversations between the Title IX office and the student association as well as allocate funds to help prevent sexual assault.

“In light of recent events in the news, a conversation has been started among the student association about what we can do to reduce the prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses, our college campus,” Speaker of the Senate Sami Goodman said.

A student resolution communicates the intentions of the student association, so there is not an exact amount of money being allocated for the student resolution yet. Goodman said that it will be decided on for the spring budget in collaboration with President Hassani St. John and Treasurer Angel Almaraz Castillo.

“So we are committing to funding,” Goodman said. “But we want to keep it open so that that funding can best suit the needs of this campus and the needs of our collaboration with the Title IX office.”

The Student Association will commit to having one meeting per semester with the Title IX office to receive updates, trends, and initiatives to facilitate cooperation, according to the student resolution.

The Organization of Women of Color was approved by the student association for permanent status unanimously.

Giovanni Samuel, president of the Organization of Women of Color, said that the events they’ve previously held are events on issues that affect women of color in society, body issues and other educational events.

Samuel said that they receive eight to ten people at each event. Active members of the Organization of Women of Color are expected to show up to at least half of the general meetings throughout the semester.

“The Organization for Women of Color is a social club that is meant to be a safe and open space for women of color. We do not ignore those who fall out of that category,” the constitution for the Organization for Women of Color said. “Our goal is to use this space to empower women of different backgrounds.”

The student association unanimously approved ex-officio positions to senators.

“So to get an overview on ex-officio positions, the vice president is given the authority through a student bill and the 58 legislation to appoint members of the senate to various positions that are created,” Vice-President Dominick Andre said.

Shana Wright is the activities representative, Sofia Tabares is the college auxiliary services representative, Ava LaVine is the student affairs and diversity representative, Hrudayee Jagtap is the finance representative, Nicholas Bilow is the legislative review representative, Lillyana Vargas Bradshaw is the public relations and recruitment representative and Justin Thomas is the student services representative

The SA senate will not meet on Wednesday Oct. 14 as a result of fall break and office hours for SA representatives next week are cancelled.