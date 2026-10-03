Men’s soccer wins 3-0 against Potsdam

BY MATTHEW PITARRESI

Following a week away from competition, the Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team opened SUNYAC play on Sept. 30 with a 3-0 victory over Potsdam on the road. The Cardinals used three unanswered goals and a strong defensive performance to secure the conference-opening win.

The victory continues Plattsburgh State’s recent success against the Bears, as the Cardinals have not lost to Potsdam in the last decade.

Plattsburgh wasted little time establishing control, finding the back of the net twice in the opening 17 minutes. Senior Xavier Kamba opened the scoring in the 12 minute, receiving a pass from senior transfer Erick Vargas before finishing to give the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage. Just under five minutes later, senior Jake McGowan doubled the lead, with senior Robbie Kapovic and senior Tristan Laundree combining to set up the goal.

The Cardinals carried their 2-0 advantage into halftime after outshooting Potsdam, 8-3, during the opening 45 minutes. Plattsburgh also earned five corner kicks in the first half while limiting the Bears to none.

McGowan added his second goal of the contest in the 55 minute, once again finding the back of the net off an assist from Kapovic to push the Cardinals’ advantage to 3-0.

Plattsburgh’s defense held Potsdam scoreless the rest of the way to preserve the shutout. The Bears registered eight shots in the second half but were unable to break through, while the Cardinals finished with 15 total shots and nine corner kicks. Junior goalkeeper Matthew D’Ippolito made seven saves to record the shutout.

With the result, the Cardinals improve to 4-3-2 overall and 1-0 in SUNYAC play. Plattsburgh State returns home Saturday to continue conference play against Oneonta.