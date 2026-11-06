In the Stars

BY GRYPHON AKRIDGE-PHILLIPS

Aries: A powerful beginning brings a major breakthrough that will help you triumph over difficulties.

Taurus: At this time you may feel as if there is something important missing from your life, however you are unsure what this is.

Gemini: Make firm financial decisions and stick by them. You may have to juggle money or two jobs at a time.

Cancer: You may have to protect yourself from a negative situation. This could take the form of a friend or lover who may be controlling.

Leo: Stress may be evaporating and your financial situation is changing for the better.

Virgo: Currently you are in a strong position to carry forth your dreams and desires, adversity has been faced and you have won.

Libra: Success and prosperity is an undercurrent toward a secure future. What you begin or straighten out now will last for years.

Scorpio: You should spend wisely. Only then will you gain personal and financial security.

Sagittarius: Gatherings may put you in contact with your past, an old flame may reenter your life.

Capricorn: Abundance will allow you to help someone in need, you may find yourself being able to repay debts.

Aquaris: Financial security will make your life easier for some time.

Pisces: Past efforts and thoughts towards change will allow you to take on a new role, and or make changes in your lifestyle.