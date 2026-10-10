In the Stars

BY GRYPHON AKRIDGE-PHILLIPS

Aries: You are building a firm foundation, but more patience and planning are required before all the pieces are in place.

Taurus: Spend wisely; you will gain personal and financial security only after a hard struggle.

Gemini: There are important forces affecting the effects in your life. Be certain you are on a positive path to take advantage of them.

Cancer: There may come a time when you need to protect yourself from a lover or a friend who seems controlling. If this arises, cut your losses to get out of this negative situation.

Leo: You may receive a message from a distance or make a journey, at this time there is rapid movement.

Virgo: Abundance and prosperity will allow you to help someone else. You may be able to repay debts at this time.

Libra: Hard work will bring rewards and satisfaction.

Scorpio: Any move you make at this time will be positive. There may be visits from distant friends and family.

Sagittarius: You may come to experience a cycle of unstable emotions.

Capricorn: Unexpected good news will help you move forward in your plans.

Aquarius: An involvement in social events will brighten your life. Now is also a good time to take action on financial and business plans.

Pisces: This is an emotional time in your life where you should think through every action twice. If you have self discipline and are responsible, then you will benefit greatly in the end.